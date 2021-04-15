PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Zoning Board of Adjustment will conduct a socially-distanced site visit on April 28, 2021, to 161 South Bear Swamp Road at 5:00 PM, and to 390 Shady Rill Road at 5:30 PM, followed by a 6:00 PM hearing via Zoom to consider Tom and Dell McDonough's request to construct an addition to their property at 161 South Bear Swamp Road (Permit #21-04) and a 6:45 PM hearing to consider Heather McLane and Matthew Pelkey's request to construct an addition to their property at 390 Shady Rill Road. (Permit #21-07). Zoom Meeting ID: 739 338 0675 http://us02 web.zoom.us/j/7393380675 To call: +13017158592...7393380675# US Charlene Bohl, Chair The Middlesex Zoning Board of Adjustment April 7, 2021
