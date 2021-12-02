MIDDLESEX SELECT BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Select Board will hold a public hearing at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Middlesex Town Hall and via Zoom* to seek comments on the Board’s approved December 7, 2021, draft of the proposed Enhanced Energy Plan which will be included as an appendix to and update the Middlesex Town Plan adopted in 2019. This notice is issued pursuant to 24 VSA §§ 4384 (d) and 4444 for the addition of the appendix enhanced energy plan to meet the criteria in 24 VSA 117 §4352 STATEMENT OF PURPOSE: This 2021 Town Plan & Energy Plan is an update of Middlesex’s current Town Plan which Town voters approved in 2019. The only proposed change is the addition of the Enhanced Energy Plan as an appendix. The proposal covers all lands within the Town of Middlesex. Full copies of the draft Town Plan and proposed draft Enhanced Energy Plan are available from the Middlesex Town Clerk at 5 Church Street, Middlesex and on the Town’s website at: http://middlesexvermont.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/21-11-17-PC-Combined-TP-EEP-Plan.pdf Topic areas of discussion include: Chapter 1: A Community that Works for All Chapter 2: A Landscape that Lasts Chapter 3: A Place to Gather Chapter 4: A Strong Foundation Chapter 5: Achieving the Vision Chapter 6: Maps and Appendices -- (Including Enhanced Energy Plan) For further information, please contact Town Clerk/Select Board Assistant Sarah Merriman at 802-223-5915. Dated: November 30, 2021, in Middlesex, Vermont THE MIDDLESEX SELECT BOARD *Participation via Zoom is available using the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7393380675 Meeting ID: 739 338 0675 One tap mobile +13017158592. Input this ID: 7393380675
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.