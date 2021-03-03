PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Planning Commission will conduct an outdoor and socially distanced site visit at 5 PM, Wednesday, March 24,2021 at the property location at 22 Knapp Rd in Middlesex, VT, and following that meet via Zoom (instructions below) at 6:30 PM to consider the Permit Application #21-03 – Kingsbury Companies LLC / Connor Bros. Middlesex LLC site plan review for a proposed new 8966 SF office building at the site. Application materials are available at Middlesex Town Hall. Sandra Levine Planning Commission Chair February 25, 2021 TOWN OF MIDDLESEX. Topic: Planning Commission Hearing Time: Mar 24, 2021 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82484619774 Meeting ID: 824 8461 9774
