MIDDLESEX PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Middlesex Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 PM, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Middlesex Town Hall and by Zoom to seek comments on the Commission’s May 26, 2022, Update of the Middlesex Land Use and Development Regulations. This notice is issued pursuant to 24 VSA §§ 4441(d) and 4444. Participation via Zoom is available using the link below Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82575915981 Meeting ID: 825 7591 5981 Join by phone: (301) 715 8592 with above meeting ID. STATEMENT OF PURPOSE The current Land Use & Development Regulations were last updated and amended in 2007 (with some minor changes made in 2013 and 2017.) The proposed changes were made to conform with and further the goals and policies contained in the Middlesex Town Plan; reduce regulatory barriers toward the creation and availability of safe and affordable housing; and be compatible with the proposed future land uses and densities included in the Middlesex Town Plan. GEOGRAPHIC AREAS AFFECTED All areas of Middlesex are affected. TABLE OF CONTENTS Article 1. Purpose & Authority Article 2. Zoning Districts Article 3. General Regulations Article 4. Specific Use Standards Article 5. Development Review Article 6. Subdivision Review Article 7. Administration & Enforement Appendix 1. Definitions FULL TEXT MAY BE EXAMINED: Middlesex Town Clerk’s Office – 5 Church St., Middlesex, VT Online at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vyQJBE3FdGv0TRVE_A79n1MiZsysxHoV?usp=sharing For further information, please contact Planning Commission Chair Sandy Levine at 223-1192 or Town Clerk Sarah Merriman at 223-5915. Dated: May 25, 2022 in Middlesex, Vermont THE MIDDLESEX PLANNING COMMISSION
