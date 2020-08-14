CITY OF BARRE Diversity & Equity Committee MEETING AGENDA Monday, August 17; 6:00 p.m. Location of meeting: Join Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81219800076?pwd=QVFtTE1vQjE0dXJ3QVJiUEpkVjNxUT09 Meeting ID: 812 1980 0076 / Passcode: 068489 / Call-in: 1-301-715-8592 1. Call to order. 2. Adjustments to the Agenda. 3. Approval of Minutes from Previous Meeting 4. Old Business: a. None 5. New Business: a. New Member Introductions b. Open Meeting Law Review and Orientation (Carol Dawes) c. Committee Organization: 1. Election of Chair, Vice-Chair, Secretary d. Establish Standing Meeting Date e. Start discussion on committee priorities 7. Set next meeting Date 8. Round Table 9. Adjourn Marichel Vaught, committee member
