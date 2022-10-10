Notice of Status Lovers Lane bridge Resident of the Town of Berlin The Town of Berlin Selectboard would like to inform you that this issue of the Lovers Lane Bridge has been escalated further up the state level to see if they can assist in moving it up the priority list to get the work done to reopen the bridge. The board continues to follow this issue to bring it to closure as quickly as possible. We have engaged with our State Representative Mr. Ken Goslant, the AOT, and with State Representative Goslants help and support, additional State Authorities. Mr. Goslant has indicated that he has made this a priority for himself and will stay involved in an attempt to keep this moving forward until completed. Based on the feedback received, (that this bridge has been identified as a project on the Agencies List) and with the help and support of Representative Goslant, we are optimistic that the State Agency of Transportation is moving forward with plans to address the repairs required to reopen this bridge. At this time, however, there is no firm date as to when this work may be completed. In addition to this, the temporary repairs on the Route 12 Bridge have been completed and the bridge has returned to having both lanes open effective as of the morning of 30 September. We will provide additional updates as this progresses
