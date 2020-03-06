TOWN OF BARRE NON-PARTISAN CAUCUS Monday, March 16, 2020 Selectboard Meeting Room, Municipal Building – 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the caucus is to nominate candidates for the annual Town Meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020: Selectperson – 3 year term; Selectperson – 2 year term; Moderator – 1 year term; Constable – 1 year term; Auditor 3-year term. Petition deadline (30 signatures required) is Monday, March 30, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at the Barre Town Clerk’s office. Chairs of the Republican and Democratic Parties.
