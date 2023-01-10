Judicial Assistant The Vermont Judiciary has a full-time opening for Judicial Assistant with full State of Vermont employee benefits. Starting $20.00 per hour. Will assist with customer service, processing court documents and recording in the courtroom. This position involves specialized clerical, administrative and data entry work involving one or more docket areas within a court’s jurisdiction. The successful candidate will have 2 years general office experience, be a team player, good communicator, able to use technology, organized, and seeking a prestigious and professional atmosphere. For a more detailed description and how to apply see https://vermontjudiciary.exacthire.com/job/104515 EOE
