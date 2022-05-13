IT Technician Position at Orange Southwest School District Responsibilities Include: Responding to Helpdesk tickets Supporting users in basic troubleshooting Basic understanding of Apple and/or Windows operating systems a plus Good sense of humor & an ability to be flexible & work as a member of a team. Website management a plus Please see Schoolspring.com for a full job description. Please apply via Schoolspring.com or send your resume & 3 references to: Tina Scheindel, Technology Director Orange Southwest School District 24 Central Street Randolph, VT 05060 802-728-3397 ext. 1164
