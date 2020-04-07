INVITATION TO BIDDERS ROOF PROJECT RUMNEY MEMORIAL SCHOOL The Washington Central UUSD (Owner) invites sealed bids from qualified Roofing Contractors for the re-roofing portions of the Rumney Memorial School. Work will occur while school is closed for the 2020 summer vacation. Bids are due by April 17, 2020 at 10:00 at the address listed below. For bid specifications or additional information, please contact William Ford at bford@u32.org. WCUUSD Attn: Rumney Roof Bid 1130 Gallison Hill Rd. Montpelier, VT 05602 The owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids
