INVITATION TO BID Duxbury STP MM19(8) Salt Shed Sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors shall be accepted until 10:00 am, prevailing time on April 20, 2023 at 5421 VT Route 100, Duxbury, VT 05467 (or mailed and received by close of business April 19, 2023) for construction of the project hereinafter described. Bid opening will occur immediately after the bid submittal deadline. The time of receiving and opening bids may be postponed due to emergencies or unforeseen conditions. Sealed BIDS shall be marked in the lower left hand corner: Bid Documents: Town of Duxbury STP MM19(8) Salt Shed. Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the Town of Duxbury, for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. PREQUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS: All bidders on this project shall be on the Agency of Transportation’s prequalified list under the category listed below or shall have submitted a complete prequalification application to the Agency of Transportation, Contract Administration, a minimum of 10 working days prior to the bid opening. For information contact Jon Winter at (802) 622-1267. All bidders shall be on the current VTRANS Contract Administration pre-qualified list “Contractors List of Building Construction Category”. LOCATION: The proposed salt shed is located at the Town Gravel Pit, whose driveway is located approximately 150-ft north of the intersection of VT Route 100 and Crossett Hill Road, approximately 4,000’ southwest of the intersection of US Route 2 with VT Route 100 in Duxbury, VT. TYPE OF CONSTRUCTION: Work to be performed under this project includes: The Construction of a new salt shed, and all related site work. CONTRACT COMPLETION DATE: The Contract shall be completed on or before September 9, 2023. OBTAINING PLANS: The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: DuBois & King, Inc., 6 Green Tree Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403, Contact: Matthew Mears at 802-728-7216, mmears@dubois-king.com. Bidding Documents may be obtained via one of the following methods: 1. Via Download Electronic Copy: Download Bid Documents as a pdf at www.dubois-king.com/projects-bidding-active for $50.00. Plans are nonrefundable and non-returnable. Duxbury STP MM19(8) Salt Shed March 30, 2023 Invitation to Bid Note: When purchasing download bid documents, the purchaser will receive an email notification with a link to the downloadable plans and specifications. Depending on individual computer settings, the e-mail may go to the spam folder. Please check the spam folder and allow e-mails from dubois-king.com 2. If Hard Copies are wanted in addition to the electronic copy, please contact the Issuing Office Contact identified above to discuss the details of this method for the original cost of $50.00 plus applicable mailing and shipping. Plans are nonrefundable and non-returnable. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Only Bid Documents obtained from DuBois & King, Inc. (Website or Issuing Office) shall be used for submitting a Bid. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. ENGINEERS ESTIMATE: For this Proposal the Engineers Estimate falls in the “Category A” Estimated Range: Less than $250,000. PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS AND PROPOSAL MAY BE SEEN AT THE OFFICE OF: 1. Town of Duxbury, 5421 VT Route 100, Town of Duxbury, VT 05676. STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS: This contract is governed by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (“VTrans”) 2018 Standard Specifications for Construction. QUESTIONS: During the advertisement phase of this project all questions shall be addressed to the Selectboard Chair, Richard Charland, rlcharland.duxburyvt@gmail.com, and the Selectboard Assistant, Stephanie Magnan, steph.magnan@seamsolutionsvermont.com. Deadline for questions is April 7, 2023. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY (EEO) CERTIFICATION: Certification is required by the Equal Employment Opportunity regulations of the Secretary of labor (41 CFR 60-1.7(b) (1)) and must be submitted by bidders and proposed subcontractors only in connection with contracts and subcontracts which are subject to the equal opportunity clause. Generally only contracts and subcontracts of $10,000 or under are exempt as set forth in 41 CFR 60-1.5. See Appendix A for Contractors EEO Certification Form (CA-109). This certification form must be submitted with the bid. NON-COLLUSION AFFIDAVIT: All bidders are required to execute a sworn statement, certifying that the bidder has not, either directly or indirectly, entered into any agreement, participated in any collusion, or otherwise taken any action in restraint of free competitive bidding in connection with such contract. See Appendix B for Duxbury STP MM19(8) Salt Shed March 30, 2023 Invitation to Bid Debarment and Non-Collusion Affidavit (CA-91). This affidavit must be submitted with the bid. DEBARMENT AFFIDAVIT: All bidders are required to execute a sworn statement, certifying that the bidder has not within the last three (3) years been, suspended, debarred, voluntarily excluded or determined ineligible by any Federal or State Agency; does not have a proposed suspension, debarment, voluntary exclusion or ineligibility determination pending; and has not been indicted, convicted or had civil judgment rendered against (it, him, her, them) by a court having jurisdiction in any matter involving fraud or official misconduct within the past three (3) years. See Appendix B for Debarment and Non-Collusion Affidavit (CA-91). This affidavit must be submitted with the bid. WORKER CLASSIFICATION COMPLIANCE REQUIREMENT FORM (Prime Contractor): All bidders are required to complete this self-reporting form in its entirety and submit with the bid. NON-DISCRIMINATION IN FEDERALLY ASSISTED CONTRACTS: The Town of Duxbury hereby notifies all bidders that it will ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin for an award. This is consistent with the Town’s requirement to comply with provisions of Title VI. DAVIS BACON WAGE REQUIREMENTS: Bidders agree to abide by the Davis Bacon Wage Rate Schedule, which are appended to these Contract Documents. BUY AMERICA REQUIREMENTS: Buy America requirements of 23 CFR 635.410 are applicable to all Federal-aid construction projects. All steel or iron products permanently incorporated into Federal-aid projects, shall be products that have been entirely manufactured within the United States. All manufacturing processes of the steel or iron material, in a product, must occur within the United States to be considered of domestic origin. This includes process such as rolling, extruding, machining, bending, grinding, and drilling. The action of applying a coating to a material is deemed a manufacturing process subject to Buy America. Coating includes epoxy coating, galvanizing, painting, and any other coating that protects or enhances the value of the material.
