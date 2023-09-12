TOWN OF MIDDLESEX INVITATION TO BID Safety Work on East Hill and Center Roads The Town of Middlesex (herein referred to as “Town”) is extending an Invitation to Bid to local contractors for repairing all areas on East Hill and Center roads washed out during the July 9-10, 2023, flood. This will include filling with 3” dense grade plant mix topped with 1 ¼” plant mix or crushed gravel. The work will also include building 6 temporary headwalls with concrete waste block. Bids will include materials in place with unit pricing for additional materials. Estimated quantities are as follows: · 500 cubic yards of 3” dense grade/plant mix · 300 cubic yards of 1 ¼” plant mix/crushed gravel · 40 each concrete waste block Bids will include sources for materials. Arrangements may be made for the Town to pay for all materials. In addition, a 30” x 40’ culvert, which will be supplied by the Town, will need to be installed on East Hill Road. Bids are due by 4:30 PM, Tuesday, September 19, 2023, via email to clerk@middlesexvermont.org or snail mail to 5 Church Street, Middlesex, VT 05602. The Middlesex Select Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Please direct all questions to Town Road Foreman Eric Metivier at eric.metivier@middlesexvermont.org.