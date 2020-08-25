TOWN OF BARRE INVITATION TO BID ROOFING SYSTEM REPLACEMENT The Town of Barre is accepting bids to replace the roof on its community building, which currently houses a daycare. Bids will be accepted until September 3, 2020. To obtain bidding instructions, specifications, and a bid form, visit www.barretown.org, email offices@barretown.org (“Roof Specs” in subject line) or call 479-9331. This contract will require the contractor show proof of general liability and worker’s compensation insurance.
