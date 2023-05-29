Invitation to Bid Barre Housing Authority Green Acres Hot Water Underground Piping Replacement Sealed bids from qualified contractors for the Green Acres Hot Water Underground Piping Replacement Project will be received by the Barre Housing Authority (BHA) at 30 Washington Street, Suite#1, Barre, Vermont 05641 until 9:59 on June 14th, 2023. The project addresses all the underground piping at Green Acres that supplies hot water. Bidders are reminded that this project is funded by the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) and subject to the program’s federal requirements, including Davis-Bacon Wage rates. A Bid bond and Performance (Labor and Material) Bonds will be required. Bid packages will be available as of May 25th, 2023 and can be acquired for free (in digital form) from Dubois and King. A mandatory pre-bid walk-through of the project will be held on Wednesday May31st at 10am. The walkthrough will start at Green Acres located Allen Street, Barre VT. It is mandatory that all potential bidders be present at the walk-through for this project. BHA is an equal opportunity agency. Minority and woman owned businesses are encouraged to bid. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Issued by order of: Jaime Chioldi, Executive Director
