The Plainfield Cemetery Commission is accepting bid proposals for cemetery mowing. Bids will be for a contract covering two burial seasons from May to November for the PlainMont, Village, Center, Bisson, and Kinney cemeteries. Sealed bids marked "Cemetery Mowing Service Proposal" will be accepted until 4:00p.m. Wednesday April 1, 2020, delivered by mail or in person to the Plainfield Town Office at 149 Main Street, Plainfield, Vermont 05667. Bids will be opened and reviewed by the Cemetery Commission at a meeting April 6, 2020 at the Plainfield Fire Station, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Cemetery Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, waive any formalities or technicalities, and to act in the best interest of Plainfield Cemeteries. Full details of the scope of services required will be posted at the town office and other locations. They will also be available on the Plainfield web page. Or request a copy by email ehutch@gmavt.net.
