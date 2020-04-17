CITY OF BARRE, VERMONT INVITATIONS FOR BIDS ANNUAL SUPPLIES Bids will be accepted until 11:00 A.M on Wednesday April 29, 2020 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Barre, Vermont on the following: “ANNUAL SUPPLIES” For FY 20-21 Prospective bidders should contact the Barre City Manager’s Office to obtain a copy of the specifications. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to accept the bid deemed to be in the best interest of the City of Barre. William Ahearn P.E. City Engineer & Public Works Director
