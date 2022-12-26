Invitation to Bid Barre Housing Authority Quarry Hill and Tilden House Window Replacement December 19, 2022 Sealed bids from qualified contractors for the Quarry Hill and Tilden House Window Replacement Project will be received by the Barre Housing Authority (BHA) at 30 Washington Street, Suite#1, Barre, Vermont 05641 until 3:00PM on January 20, 2023. The project addresses all existing windows except windows and doors on three Tilden house units that are marked on the attached drawings. All window and doors are to be replaced. Bidders are reminded that this project is funded by the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) and subject to the program’s federal requirements, including Davis-Bacon Wage rates. A Bid bond and Performance (Labor and Material) Bonds will be required. Bid packages will be available as of December 19, 2022 for the cost of reproduction at Blueprints, Etc. on Farrell Street in S. Burlington. Ph. (802) 863-4503. Bid documents will also be available for viewing at Works-in-Progress or by stopping by the BHA Administrative office located at 30 Washington Street, Barre VT. A mandatory pre-bid walk-through of the project will be held on Wednesday, January 4th at 1:30. The walkthrough will start at the Tilden House located at 16 Main Street, Barre VT. It is mandatory that all potential bidders be present at the walk-through for this project. BHA is an equal opportunity agency. Minority and woman owned businesses are encouraged to bid. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Issued by order of: Jaime Chioldi, Executive Director
