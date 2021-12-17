Industrial Communications is proposing to construct a 185ft self-supporting lattice telecommunications tower facility (overall height 198.8ft with appurtenances) located at 334 Norton Rd., Worcester, Washington Co., VT 05682. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6121010287 - JLD EBI Consulting, 21 B Street, Burlington, MA 01803, or (203) 231-6643.
