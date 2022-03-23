HISTORIC BRIDGE AVAILABLE The following bridge/stone culvert is available for acquisition and relocation. Ownership of a bridge can be obtained at no cost. Limited financial support, up to the cost of demolition and disposal, is available for moving a bridge. Hardwick, Culvert 40I is a 2’ x 5’ stone box culvert that carries water under the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and will be removed as part of a broader trail project. For more information contact Judith Ehrlich at the Vermont agency of Transportation at 802-595-3744 or judith.ehrlich@vermont.gov
