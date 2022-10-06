HISTORIC BRIDGE AVAILABLE The following bridge is available for acquisition and relocation. Ownership of the bridge can be obtained at no cost. Limited financial support, up to the cost of demolition and disposal is available for moving a bridge. Royalton Rail Bridge at MP 35.01. Constructed in 1927, this is a Single span (26’) steel stringer bridge composed of four beams with bolted connections, constructed by the American Bridge Company, carrying NECR over VT 14. The superstructure sits on concrete abutments with concrete wingwalls, concrete breast walls, and timber ballast retaining walls. For more information, contact Kyle Obenauer at the Vermont Agency of Transportation at kyle.obenauer@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.