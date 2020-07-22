COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS LAND COURT DEPARTMENT OF THE TRIAL COURT MIDDLESEX, SS. Case No 19 MISC 000559(DRR) Heritage Farm, LLC vs. Lawrence A. Fountain, et al TO: Lawrence A. Fountain, deceased, formerly of St. Petersburg, in the state of Florida, Alice M. Fountain, formerly known as Alice Loeffel formerly known as Alice Alling, deceased, formerly of West Haven, in the state of Connecticut, Richard F. Randall, deceased, formerly of Branford in the state of Connecticut, Charles William Randall, deceased, formerly of the state of Maine, Edward Francis Randall, deceased, formerly of Hamden in the state of Connecticut, Alfred George Randall, Robert J. Randall, Warren Frederick Randall, Debra Elizabeth Randall, all deceased, all formerly of New Haven in the state of Connecticut,, Kendrick Alling, Anna Lucy (Alling) Confrancesco, deceased, formerly of Trumbull in the state of Connecticut, Myra L. (Alling) Rawling, deceased, formerly of Sierra Vista in the state of Arizona, Richard Earle Peck, deceased, formerly ofNaples in the state ofFlorida,, Peter W. Rawling, deceased, formerly of Meriden in the state of Connecticut, Lawrence Alfred Fountain, deceased, formerly of the state of Vermont, Shirley F. Kearney, Raymond J. Kearney, deceased, formerly of Largo in the state of Florida, John Henry Randall, deceased, formerly of Front Royal in the commonwealth of Virginia, Jane Alling Mylott, deceased, formerly ofNorth Haven in the state of Connecticut, Janice Lewis, deceased, formerly of Williamstown in the state of Vermont, A. Donald Rawling also known as Arthur Donald Rawling, Elizabeth Rawling, Sonia Sophie Alling, all deceased, Michael Clifford Randall, Jr., John Randall, Robert Randall, all now or formerly ofNew Haven in the state of Connecticut, Charles Lewis also known as Charlene Lewis, now or formerly of Williamstown/Barre in the state of Vermont, or their heirs, devisees, or legal representatives You are hereby notified that a complaint has been filed by the above named plaintiffs in which you are named as. an interested party. This complaint concerns a certain parcel of land in Marlborough, Middlesex County, and said Commonwealth being a portion of the property known as and numbered 339 Boston Post Road and being more particularly described in a deed from Paul A. Shaw to Lawrence A. Fountain dated October 8, 1951 and recorded in the Middlesex South District Registry of Deeds in Book 7966, Page 15, plaintiff alleges that it has established its title by adverse possession against the defendants and seeks a judgment to that effect. This complaint may be examined at the Land Court, Boston, Massachusetts, or a copy obtained from plaintiffs' attorney. If you intend to make any defense, you are hereby required to serve upon the plaintiffs attorney, Adam J. Brodsky, Esq., Drohan, Tocchio & Morgan, P.C., whose address is 175 Derby Street, Suite 30, Hingham, MA 02043 an answer to the complaint on or before the seventh day of September, next, the return day, hereof, and a copy thereof must be filed in this court on or before said day. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. Unless otherwise provided by Rule 13(a), your answer must state as a counterclaim any claim which you may have against the plaintiffs which arise out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the plaintiffs' claim or you will thereafter be barred from making such claim in any other action. It is ORDERED that notice be given by publishing a copy of this notice once in the New Haven Register, a newspaper published in New Haven, in the state of Connecticut and by publishing a copy of this notice once in the Times Argus, a newspaper published in Barre in the state of Vermont at least thirty days before the seventh day of September. Witness, Gordon H. Piper, Chief Justice, of the Land Court, the seventeenth day of July, 2020. Deborah J. Patterson Recorder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.