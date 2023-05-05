Help Wanted Town of Cabot Highway Department The Town of Cabot Highway Department is looking for a full-time road crew worker to maintain and repair Cabot’s highway system and municipal equipment. The applicant should have a CDL Class B or higher. The applicant should have general knowledge of heavy equipment, as well as knowledge of grading, trucking, snowplowing and removal along with general knowledge of road construction and maintenance. Overtime will be required as needed to maintain Cabot roads. The Town will train the right person. Health benefits are available, along with paid vacation and sick leave. This position will be supervised by the Road Foreman. Compensation will be determined upon experience. A copy of your resume may be dropped off at the Town Clerk’s Office at 3084 Main Street. For more information, please contact Sid Griggs at 802 563-2040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.