HAZARDOUS WASTE STORAGE FACILITY PERMIT NOTICE of PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD and INFORMATIONAL HEARING SUMMARY: The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has prepared a draft permit renewal for a hazardous waste storage facility, owned and operated by Safety Kleen Systems, Inc. (Safety-Kleen Barre Service Center), located at 23 West 2nd Street, Barre, Vermont. The facility, which has been operating as a hazardous waste storage facility since 1987, has been owned and operated by Safety-Kleen since March 1987. The DEC has reviewed the permit application submitted by Safety-Kleen and determined that no adverse impact on human health and the environment will result from hazardous waste storage operations conducted at the Safety-Kleen Barre Service Center facility if the requirements of the Vermont Hazardous Waste Management Regulations and the draft permit are followed. PUBLIC COMMENTS: Any interested person may submit written or oral comments on the draft permit. Copies of the draft permit and a fact sheet detailing the significant issues considered in preparing the draft, are available for public inspection at the Barre City Hall (6 North Main Street in Barre, VT). Copies of the draft permit and fact sheet are also posted on-line at: https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/hazardous/permit-facilities Copies of the draft permit and fact sheet are available upon request from the Waste Management & Prevention Division. Public comments on the draft permit can be submitted to the DEC through December 13, 2021. PUBLIC HEARING: A public hearing will be held on November 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Barre City Alumni Hall, 20 Auditorium Hill, Barre, Vermont. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the basis and content of the draft permit. All comments will be considered in the preparation of the final facility permit. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities, please contact Cindy Grimes at (802) 522-0307 as soon as possible. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: All public comments, requests for copies of the draft permit, and questions should be directed to: Cindy Grimes Waste Management & Prevention Division 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1 Montpelier Vermont 05620-3704 802-522-0307 cindy.grimes@vermont.gov
