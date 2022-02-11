HARWOOD UNION UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING FOR March 1, 2022 VOTE The legal voters of the Harwood Unified Union School District who are residents of the Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren, Waterbury, are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 between the hours of seven (7:00) o’clock in the forenoon (a.m.) at which time the polls will open and seven (7:00) o’clock in the afternoon (p.m.) at which time the polls will close; to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Articles of business: ARTICLE 1 Shall the voters of the Harwood Unified Union School District vote to establish the Central Vermont Career Center School District as described in the Governance Planning Committee Report approved by the State Board of Education on December 15, 2021? ARTICLE 2 To elect four members to the Central VT Career Center School District for the ensuing term commencing March 2, 2022 as follows: • One at-large director from Barre Unified Union School District to serve a term of three years. • One at-large director from Harwood Unified Union School District to serve a term of three years. • One at-large director from Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools to serve a term of one year. • One at-large director from Washington Central Unified Union School District to serve a term of two years. --------------------------------- The legal voters of Harwood Unified Union School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said election shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51, and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Adopted and approved at a meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Harwood Unified Union School District held January 26, 2022. Received for the record and recorded in the records of the Harwood Unified Union School District on January 26th, 2022. ATTEST: /s/ Alexiz Venafra___ Clerk /s/ Torrey C Smith__ /s/ Kristen Rodgers__ /s/ Christine Sullivan__ Board Member Board Member Board Member /s/ Kelley Hackett __ /s/ Caitlin Hollister__ /s/ Jeremy Tretiak___ Board Member Board Member Board Member /s/ Lisa Mason_____ /s/ Jonathan Clough__ /s/ Tim Jones______ Board Member Board Member Board Member /s/ Theresa Membrino /s/ /s/_______________ Board member Board Member Board Member HUUSD District Board of School Directors
