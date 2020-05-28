TOWN OF WATERBURY FINAL PUBLIC HEARING VCDP Planning Grant, Final Progress Report PR-2017-4-00056 The Town of Waterbury received $35,000 from the State of Vermont for a grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 28 N. Main St., Waterbury, VT 05676 on 6/15/2020 at 7:40 p.m. to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds. The VCDP Funds received have been used to accomplish the following activities: See meeting agenda for remote access. The feasibility study for a new community center that would provide opportunities for an inter- generational facility. The Children's Room, the Waterbury Area Senior Center, and the Town Recreation Department are partnering on a new community center . The feasibility study provides cost for a community center, including potential funding sources and annual operating budgets. The public participated in three public meetings. The Steering Committee worked with the project consultant gbA Architecture and Planning and assisted with overseeing the project. Information on this project may be obtained from and viewed during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 28 N. Main St., Waterbury, VT 05676 & www.waterburyvt.com on 5/28/2020. Should you require any special accommodations please contact Carla Lawrence at 802-244-8447 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. Legislative Body for the Town of Waterbury
