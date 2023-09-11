Final Public Hearing The City of Montpelier received a $60,000 Planning Grant from the State of Vermont for a grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at the Montpelier Senior Center on September 28, 2023 at 5:30pm to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program; and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds. To access the meeting remotely: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86329662726 Meeting ID: 863 2966 2726 Phone: 929-205-6099 The VCDP Funds received have been used to accomplish the following activities: Completed of planning and evaluation activities for Carbon Negative Affordable Housing located at 102-110 Northfield Street. Work products include archeological resource assessment, determination of eligibility for aboveground historic resources, recommendation for preferred type of PUD from City’s Planning & Zoning Dept., cost estimates for installing water, wastewater, street, electric utilities, and development in its entirety, list of required City and State permits for implementation, proposed route for power lines, engineered site plan of the development, neighborhood configuration plan and conceptual design, stormwater management plan, feasibility assessment, legal costs, market study, real estate appraisal, traffic impact assessment and model water flow and pressure Copies of the feasibility study may be obtained by contacting the Community and Economic Development Specialist, Josh Jerome, at 802-223-9507. Should you require any special accommodations, please contact Josh Jerome at 802-223-9507 to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191. City Council for the City of Montpelier