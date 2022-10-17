Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a Floodplain – Barre, Vermont To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals The Vermont Granite Museum of Barre (the applicant) intends to complete the following Proposed Action with funding from the State Economic & Infrastructure Development Investment (SEID) Program of the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC). The NBRC will prepare an 8-Step Decision-Making Process review in compliance with Executive Order (EO) 11988 (Floodplain Management) as amended by Executive Order 13690 (Establishing a Federal Flood Risk Management Standard and a Process for Further Soliciting and Considering Stakeholder Input). The purpose of the Proposed Action is to provide classroom space to teach stone arts classes to benefit Vermont granite businesses. This is aligned with the SEID Program’s business and workforce development priority. The Proposed Action includes the interior renovation the existing historic museum building (approximate GPS coordinates: 44° 12' 41.976'' N - 72° 31' 15.816'' W). The Proposed Action is to remodel the existing multipurpose room into two classrooms (design lab and technology lab) and create a new clay and plaster classroom for teaching courses in the stone arts. For the Proposed Action, the federal flood risk management standard (FFRMS) floodplain was defined using the 0.2-percent-annual-chance Flood Approach (0.2PFA). Using the 0.2PFA, NBRC has determined that part of the Vermont Granite Museum building where the proposed action will occur extends into the FFRMS floodplain and warrants an analysis under the 8-Step Decision-Making Process. The applicant considered the following alternatives in selecting the proposed action: No Action Alternative. The no action alternative would result in the VT Granite Museum of Barre continuing to exist in its current state. The museum would continue to be used to the same capacity that it is currently. The no action alternative would not address the provide classroom space that would allow the museum to support workforce and business development for the granite industry. Alternative Site. No other alternative locations for the VT Granite Museum were practicable because it would be cost prohibitive to relocate or build a new facility. The granite museum would not be able to support the classroom programming in an alternative location. Nature-based approach alternative: EO 13690 requires federal agencies to consider nature-based approaches when developing project alternatives. “Nature-based approach” is an umbrella term for project features designed to mimic, restore, manage, and conserve natural processes to increase resilience. Since the proposed action consists entirely of an interior remodel, no viable nature-based alternatives were identified that would still meet the need of the Proposed Action. Through the 8-Step Decision-Making Process, Vermont Granite Museum of Barre identified the potential for the Proposed Action to impact property and natural values. The applicant has identified the following to minimize potential impacts: Preserving Lives: In order to preserve lives, the museum will develop an emergency evacuation plan, and post images and information of the plan in the museum. Property impacts: The elevation of the majority of the existing structure is adequate to protect the monetary value that would be invested in the structure. Due to the facility’s elevation, only the edges on part of the existing structure extend into the FFRMS floodplain, considered to have a low to moderate risk of flooding. The property is not required to maintain flood insurance under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Natural values impacts: The Proposed Action does not have any impact to the floodplain’s natural values and does not add any impervious area to the property. It is NBRC’s determination that the importance of the Proposed Action taking place in a building that partially extends into the FFRMS floodplain outweighs the requirements of EO 11988 and EO 13690 to avoid direct or indirect support of floodplain development and reduce the risk of flood loss. Files that document compliance with steps 1 through 6 of 28 CFR 63.6 and EO 11988 (as amended by EO 13690) are available for public inspection, upon request. Please send an email request to vtgranitemuseum@gmail.com. The 8-Step Decision-Making Process materials will be provided in electronic format unless a hard copy is specifically requested. This notice provides people who may be affected by the Proposed Action and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative sites, alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. The Vermont Granite Museum of Barre is accepting comments on this notice from October 18, 2022 through the end of the day of November 1, 2022. Comments should be submitted by email to vtgranitemuseum@gmail.com, or should be hand delivered to: Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre, Vermont, operating hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10AM – 4PM. Date of Posting: October 18, 2022
