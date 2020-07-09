Town of Berlin Highway Department Equipment Operator The Town of Berlin is seeking an experienced equipment operator- highway laborer, for its highway department. This position performs a variety of tasks associated with highway maintenance. Applicants will be required to have the ability to operate large trucks with snowplows, wings, excavators, loaders and road graders after training. Candidates must be in good physical condition. Experience driving 10 wheel trucks, operating highway equipment and construction skills will be given preference. Candidates must to possess a minimum of a Class B Commercial Driver’s License. Mandatory overtime is required as conditions dictate. Salary is commensurate with experience. The Town offers an excellent benefits plan that includes employer sponsored health insurance, life insurance, long term disability, state pension plan, personal paid days off, holidays and vacations. This position will remain open until filled, so interested candidates should submit their resumes as soon as possible. Applications and Resumes can be delivered, mailed or emailed to: Dana Hadley, Town Administrator Town of Berlin 108 Shed Road Berlin, Vermont 05602 802-552-8801 townadministrator@berlinvt.org
