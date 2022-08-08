Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a Floodplain – Barre, Vermont To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals The Vermont Granite Museum of Barre (the applicant) intends to complete the following Proposed Action with funding from the State Economic & Infrastructure Development Investment (SEID) Program of the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC). The NBRC will prepare an 8-Step Decision-Making Process review in compliance with Executive Order (EO) 11988 (Floodplain Management) as amended by Executive Order 13690 (Establishing a Federal Flood Risk Management Standard and a Process for Further Soliciting and Considering Stakeholder Input). The purpose of the Proposed Action is to provide classroom space to teach stone arts classes to benefit Vermont granite businesses. This is aligned with the SEID Program’s business and workforce development priority. The Proposed Action includes the interior renovation the existing historic museum building located at 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre, Vermont. The Proposed Action is to remodel the existing multipurpose room into two classrooms (design lab and technology lab) and create a new clay and plaster classroom for teaching courses in the stone arts. For the Proposed Action, the federal flood risk management standard (FFRMS) floodplain was defined using the 0.2-percent-annual-chance Flood Approach (0.2PFA). Using the 0.2PFA, NBRC has determined that part of the Vermont Granite Museum building where the Proposed Action will occur extends into the FFRMS floodplain and warrants an analysis under the 8-Step Decision-Making Process. This notice provides people who may be affected by the Proposed Action and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative sites, alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Comments should be submitted by email to Scott A. McLaughlin, Executive Director, at vtgranitemuseum@gmail.com, or should be hand delivered to: Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre, Vermont, operating hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10AM – 4PM. The Vermont Granite Museum of Barre is accepting comments on this notice from August 9, 2022 through the end of the day of August 24, 2022 (15 day comment period).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.