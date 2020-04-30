BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold public hearings on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. via video and teleconferencing to consider the following: VARIANCE: Request by Darlene A. Johnson for a 30’ variance of right-of-way setback (East Montpelier Road) to allow for the construction of an attached deck which as proposed would have a 20’ setback to the edge of the East Montpelier Road (VT Rt. 14) right-of-way when 50’ is required by the Barre Town Zoning Bylaw. Property is located at 478 East Montpelier Road; parcel ID: 012/008.00; zoned low density residential; V-20000002. SITE PLAN – SECOND PUBLIC HEARING Request by Jason & Alyssa Akers for major site plan review (second public hearing) that includes site improvements and the construction of a 4,200 s.f. light industrial building (vehicle storage) on property located at 930 South Barre Road; Parcel ID 021/053.00; Zoned Industrial; SP-20000001. SUBDIVISION: Request by Pierre Couture and Chris & Erica MacRitchie for a boundary line adjustment moving land from Couture’s vacant parcel to MacRitchie’s homestead parcel. The subject parcel is located between 396 and 422 Websterville Road; Parcel ID’s 006/054.01 & 006/054.00; zoned high density residential; P-20000007 & P-20000008. PLEASE NOTE, there will not be a physical location for these hearings. These hearings will be conducted by electronic means. Options to listen, view, and participate during these hearings include teleconference by calling 802-861-2663 and using participant code 489078. The meeting will be conducted by Zoom video conferencing, if you‘d like to join to watch and participate this way, please contact Chris Violette at 802-479-2595 or cviolette@barretown.org More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette,Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
