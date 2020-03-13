Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing March 26, 2020 at 7:00 pm In the Municipal Building 51 South Main St Northfield, VT Applications: David Aseltine seeks Site Plan Review for a subdivision of the Aseltine Farm property at 819 Aseltine Road. The proposed subdivision would create one new lot of approximately 49 acres. Casey Gillespie seeks Site Plan Review for a subdivision of his property at 1388 Route 64. The proposed subdivision would create one new lot of approximately 5.4 acres As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
