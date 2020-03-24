BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Check barretown.org for updates regarding access to the municipal building and participation options due to Covid-19 concerns The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road, to consider the following: Subdivision a. Request by Allan R. & Genella R. Heath for a Boundary Line Adjustment on land located at 20 & 28 Henry Street; Parcel ID’s 031/038.01 & 031/038.02; Zoned medium density residential; P-20000001 & P-20000002. b Request by Tyler & Chelsea Lever for revised subdivision approval for the purpose of merging two lots, known as Lots 6 & 7, created by subdivision of Cary & Janice Smith (P-05000053, approved February 21, 2006, filed as plan 2075). Said lots are located on Lower Usle Road; parcel ID: 005/095.05 and 005/095.06; zoned low density residential; P-20000003 and P-20000004 c. Request by Michael & Sandra Poczobut/Brenda Edelshick for a Boundary Line Adjustment located at 21 Buena Vista Circle; Parcel IDs: 008/023.04 and 008/023.00; zoned high density residential; P-20000005 and P-20000006. Site Plan a. Request by Jason & Alyssa Akers for major site plan review that includes site improvements and the construction of a 4,200 s.f. light industrial building (vehicle storage) on property located at 930 South Barre Road; Parcel ID 021/053.00; Zoned Industrial; SP-20000001. More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette, Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
