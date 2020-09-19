Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Final plat review of Application #20-043, submitted by Harry Morse, Jr. as Trustee of the Morse Family Revocable Trust, to subdivide the trust’s property located at 918 County Road. This proposal will divide the 128.57-acre parcel into two lots: Lot 1 of 125.56 acres with existing large barn; and, Lot 2 of 3.01 acres with existing farmhouse and outbuildings. Both parcels have frontage on County Road and are served by a 30-foot-wide access easement in common centered on the proposed property line between the house and large barn. The property is located in Zone D – Rural Residential/Agricultural District, where the minimum lot size is 3 acres. The meeting will be held utilizing Zoom remote conferencing. Participation options are listed at: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/october-6-2020-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Bruce Johnson, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204. C. Bruce Johnson, Zoning Administrator
