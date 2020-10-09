Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing October 22, 2020 at 7:00 pm Meeting to be conducted remotely via GoToMeeting Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/733942565 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3122 Access Code: 733-942-565 Applications: William & Heidi Passalacqua seek a permit for a sign at the vineyard they operate at 673 Winch Hill Road. Darlene Stone seeks a permit to replace a sign at the Margaret Holland Inn at 128 South Main Street. Charlie Morse, on behalf of Northfield Farmer’s Market, seeks conditional use approval to operate a Farmer’s Market at 165 VT Route 12 South. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
