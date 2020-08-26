BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD AGENDA The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold a public Meeting & Hearing on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Selectboard meeting room at the Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road. This meeting may also be conducted by electronic means. Options to listen, view, and participate during this meeting if conducted this way include teleconference by calling 802-861-2663 and using participant code 489078 or by Zoom video conferencing. If you would like to join to watch or participate this way, please contact Chris Violette at 802-479-2595 or cviolette@barretown.org A. 5:30 P.M. - SITE VISIT – NONE B. 6:30 - 7:00 P.M. – PLANS AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW C. 7:00 P.M. – CALL TO ORDER D. CHANGES TO THE AGENDA E. APPROVE MINUTES F. NON-AGENDA ITEMS (max 10 minutes) G. WARNED PUBLIC HEARING VARIANCE Request by Russell & Pamela Austin for a 2’ variance of side yard setback to allow for the construction of an attached deck and handicap ramp, which as proposed will be 23’ from the left side property line when 25’ is required by the Barre Town Zoning Bylaw. Property is located at 735 Graniteville Rd; parcel ID: 018/047.00; zoned Industrial; V-20000004. Request by Russell & Pamela Austin for a 10’ variance of side yard setback for the construction of a wood privacy screen attached to an existing deck, allowing for a 15’ right property line setback when 25’ is required by the Barre Town Zoning Bylaw. Property is located at 735 Graniteville Rd; parcel ID: 018/047.00; zoned Industrial; V-20000005. H. I. OTHER J. FOLLOW-UPS K. ROUNDTABLE L. ADJOURN!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.