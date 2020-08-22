TOWN OF FAYSTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Development Review Board September 8, 2020 Evening Hearing Schedule Begins at 6:00 p.m. Hearings will be Held in-person at the Fayston Town Offices, 866 North Fayston Rd. And via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82128716882?pwd=RysrekdiWXJVNXd6S2JZbkJ1L29WUT09 Meeting ID: 821 2871 6882 Passcode: 607764 +1 929 436 2866 US (New York) (audio only) ******************************************************************************************** Applicant: Abby Dreyer Application Number(s): 3599-3600 Type of Hearing: Requesting approval under Article 8 of the Fayston Land Use Regulations for a 6-unit Planned Residential Development. Applicant also requests approval under Article 7 of the Fayston Land Use Regulations for a minor subdivision of one 114.33-acre lot into two lots of 108.33 acres and 6 acres (application #3599). Parcel ID: 01-026.000 Location of Property: 2142 North Fayston Road, Fayston
