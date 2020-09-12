Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing September 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm Meeting to be conducted remotely via GoToMeeting Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/262254077 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (408) 650-3123 Access Code: 262-254-077 Applications: Matt Miles seeks a waiver of setback standards to replace and enlarge a one-story addition at his residence at 53 Hill Street. (Decision tabled at August meeting). Christopher Mureta seeks approval for a Home Occupation (seasonal wild game processing) at his residence at 1299 VT Route 12A. William Smith seeks approval for a Home Occupation (auto repair) at his residence at 565 Bean Road. Amia Cervantes seeks Conditional Use approval to operate a business (training and overnight boarding for dogs) at her residence at 202 Robinson Road. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
