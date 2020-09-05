Notice of Plainfield Development Review Board Socially Distancing Site Visit and Public Hearing. Mask and Social Distancing required. The Plainfield Development Review Board will hold the following site visit and public hearing on Wednesday September 23, 2020. Anne Van Couvering ZPA 2020-16 Section 3.15 Historic Site Review enclosing an existing porch and replace and change roof to avoid future ice dams. Site Visit: 5:45 pm at 87 Main Street Plainfield Public Hearing 6:15 pm at Plainfield Recreation Field, 28 Recreation Field Road Notice to parties: The application is on file in the office of the Plainfield Town Clerk, 149 Main Street. Although adjoining landowners are not required to attend the hearing, your participation at the hearing is a prerequisite to the right to appeal any resulting decision/action of the Development Review Board. [See VSA §4464(a)(1)(C) for more information.] Application also available at plainfieldvt.us
