TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE September 15, 2020 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl and John Friedrich. Alternates: Josh Fitzhugh, Ture Nelson and Polly McMurtry. A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Permit 20-022: Petition by State of Vermont Agency of Transportation to Amend Zoning Permit 20-022 in accordance with Sections 4205 and 4305 and dealing with Permit Conditions pertaining to Section 3202.H.8 Maintenance. Permit 20-022 was granted for the “expansion and improvement of an existing Park and Ride Facility”. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, /s/____________________________ Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Meeting Information: Draft meeting minutes will be posted on the town website. A Note About Participation: Under Chapter 117 Title 24 of the Vermont State Statutes, participation in these proceedings is a prerequisite to the right to make any subsequent appeal. In other words, you will lose the right to appeal the final decision unless you participate in the process. Participation consists of offering, through oral or written testimony, evidence or a statement of concern related to the application being reviewed. Oral testimony must be given at the public hearing. Written testimony must be submitted prior to the close of the public hearing. To access the remote meeting: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89952930904?pwd
