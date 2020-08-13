TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE September 01, 2020 7:00 PM AGENDA DRB Members: Robert Wernecke, Chair; Karla Nuissl and John Friedrich. Alternates: Josh Fitzhugh, Ture Nelson and Polly McMurtry. A. Meeting Call to Order B. New Business 1. Application 20-047: Application by Mark Nicholson for a Site Plan Review under Chapter 320 and Section 4302 associated with the construction of a 40’ x 100’ cold storage building. The property is located at 3122 Airport Road. The property is in the Light Industrial (LI) District. C. Other Approval of Minutes D. Adjournment For the DRB, /s/___________________________________ Thomas J. Badowski, Zoning Administrator Meeting Information: Draft meeting minutes will be posted on the town website. A Note About Participation: Under Chapter 117 Title 24 of the Vermont State Statutes, participation in these proceedings is a prerequisite to the right to make any subsequent appeal. In other words, you will lose the right to appeal the final decision unless you participate in the process. Participation consists of offering, through oral or written testimony, evidence or a statement of concern related to the application being reviewed. Oral testimony must be given at the public hearing. Written testimony must be submitted prior to the close of the public hearing. To access the remote meeting: Join Zoom Meeting By computer download free meeting software at: https://zoom.us/ https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85065323588?pwd=NHd5Wm44Nk1iejBKVFZwdm9CLzU0UT09 Meeting ID: 850 6532 3588 Passcode: 796931
