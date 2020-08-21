Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing August 27, 2020 at 7:00 pm Meeting to be conducted remotely via GoToMeeting Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/436175237 Y You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 436-175-237 Applications: Mary Langevin seeks approval to operate a Home Occupation (Massage Therapy) at her residence at 123 Vine Street. She also seeks a permit to display a sign for the business. Tyler Sabin seeks approval to operate a Home Occupation (Auto Glass Replacement) at the residence of Travis Larkin at 34 West Hill Road. He also seeks a permit to display a sign for the business. Matt Miles seeks a waiver of setback standards to replace and enlarge a deck at his residence at 53 Hill Street. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.