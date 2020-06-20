Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Final plat review of Application #20-020, submitted by Bruce & Claudia Fitch, to subdivide their property located on Fitch Road. This proposal will divide the 226.8-acre parcel into two lots: Lot 1 of 210.9 acres with existing farmhouse and outbuildings located at 450 Fitch Road; and, Lot 2 of 15.94 acres with existing house located at 440 Fitch Road, served by a 25-foot-wide access easement over Lot 1. The property is located in Zone E – Agricultural/Forest Conservation District, where the minimum lot size is 7 acres. The meeting will be held utilizing Zoom remote conferencing. Participation options are listed at: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/july-7-2020-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Bruce Johnson, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204. C. Bruce Johnson, Zoning Administrator
