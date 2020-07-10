Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing July 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm Meeting to be conducted remotely via GoToMeeting Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/176428773 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (669) 224-3412 Access Code: 176-428-773 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/806323445 Applications: Courtney Tabor & Ashley Hudson seek approval to replace the sign at their business, Four Season Care Home, Inc. at 135 South Main Street. Northfield Country Club seeks Conditional Use approval to construct a deck addition on their clubhouse at 2066 VT Route 12A. Richard Bell seeks a Site Plan Review for a subdivision of property owned by Gretchen Ellis & Eliza Walthers at 624 Bean Road. The subdivision would create four lots, one of approximately 7.6 acres and three others approximately 27 acres each. Tom Clifford seeks Site Plan Review for a subdivision of his property 965 South Main Street. The subdivision would create two lots: Lot #1: (0.25 acre) would include The Elizabethan Bed & Breakfast; Lot #2: (0.50 acre) would include a barn structure currently attached to the B&B via a breezeway (which would be removed). As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.