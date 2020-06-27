TOWN OF BERLIN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD (DRB) PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE July 21, 2020 7:00 PM The Berlin, Vermont Development Review Board will meet remotely on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. by electronic means to hear the following application: 1. Application 20-038: Application by Lague Inc., and Radius Point Property, LLC for a Waiver request under Section 4502 to allow encroachment into the Side Yard Setback for the placement of fuel storage tanks. The property is located at 322 Industrial Lane. Tax Map ID: R02-012.J00; PID 73-015. The property is in the Light Industrial (LI) District. To access the remote meeting: Join Zoom Meeting By computer download free meeting software at: https://zoom.us/ https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89479697064?pwd=Y3ZhaWgwbzErN0ZadUYrZFRwd0pMQT09 Meeting ID: 894 7969 7064 Password: 677356 Or Dial In to 1 646 558 8656
