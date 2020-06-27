BARRE TOWN DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD NOTICE OF SPECIAL PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Barre Development Review Board will hold a special public hearing on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 beginning at 6:30 p.m. via video and teleconferencing to consider the following: Request by Hugh Dow on behalf of Cathie Freeman for a 25’ variance of right-of-way (Plainfield Brook Road) setback (50’ required) in accordance with Article 7, section 7.9 allowing a 25’ setback from Plainfield Brook Road for the placement of a single-family dwelling (moving from one spot to another) on property located at 21 Plainfield Brook Road; parcel ID: 009/034.00. PLEASE NOTE, there will not be a physical location for this hearing. This hearing will be conducted by electronic means. Options to listen, view, and participate during these hearings include teleconference by calling 802-861-2663 and using participant code 489078. The meeting will be conducted by Zoom video conferencing. Anybody wising to join, whether to watch or participate this way, please contact Chris Violette at 802-479-2595 or cviolette@barretown.org More information can be obtained by calling the Planning & Zoning Office at 802-479-2595 or visiting the office at 149 Websterville Road. Christopher P. Violette, Planning Officer email: cviolette@barretown.org
