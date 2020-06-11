NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WATERBURY DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Wednesday, July 1, 2020 The Development Review Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a public hearing on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., in the Steele Community Room in the Municipal Center, 28 North Main Street, Waterbury. Note: This meeting will be conducted via Zoom and conference call. Look for details on the DRB agenda, to be published on www.waterburyvt.com, five days prior to the meeting. The Board will act on the following: #055-20: Charles S. Taylor Family Trust (owner), Zachary Laporte & Dakota Clark (applicants) Pre-development clearing and driveway construction for a 27-acre parcel off Ring Rd. in the Ridgelines/Hillsides/Steep Slopes (RHS) Overlay District. (CNS zoning district). #056-20: Felix & Geraldine Callan Revocable Trust (owner/applicant) Three-lot subdivision at 261 Dundalk Rd. in the Ridgelines/Hillsides/Steep Slopes (RHS) Overlay District. (MDR & CNS zoning districts).
