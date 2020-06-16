Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing June 25, 2020 at 7:00 pm Meeting to be conducted remotely via GoToMeeting Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/889713685 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 889-713-685 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/806323445 Applications: Jennifer Canfield seeks Site Plan Review for a subdivision of her property at 705 Turkey Hill Road. The proposed subdivision would create one new lot of approximately 5.9 acres. Monica Hallstrom seeks Site Plan Review for a subdivision of property owned jointly with her brother, Stuart Hallstrom, at 349 Hallstrom Road. The proposed subdivision would create one new lot of approximately 6 acres. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
