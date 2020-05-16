Town of East Montpelier The East Montpelier Development Review Board will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following: Final plat review of Application #20-013, submitted by Casey & Amanda Northrup, for a boundary adjustment and access alteration between their 3.16-acre residential parcel at 4379 US Rte. 2 and the abutting 1.95-acre K & A Leasing, LLC commercial parcel at 4423 US Rte. 2. The intent is to add 0.74 acres to the business property and shift the access to the residential property from frontage on US Rte. 2 to a 60-foot-wide easement over the business parcel. The property is in Zone A – Commercial District, where the minimum lot size is 1 acre. The meeting will be held utilizing Zoom remote conferencing. Participation options are listed at https://eastmontpeliervt.org/june-2-2020-drb-meeting/ Participation (in person or in writing) in a local regulatory proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Questions may be directed to Bruce Johnson, East Montpelier Zoning Administrator, at 802-223-3313 x 204. C. Bruce Johnson, Zoning Administrator
