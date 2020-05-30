NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WATERBURY DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Wednesday, June 17, 2020 The Development Review Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a public hearing on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., in the Steele Community Room in the Municipal Center, 28 North Main Street, Waterbury. Note: This meeting will be conducted via Zoom and conference call or other remote means. Look for details on the DRB agenda, to be published on www.waterburyvt.com, five days prior to the meeting. The Board will act on the following: #043-20: Charles O’Brien Sr. Family Trust (owner), Peter Hack, DBE Civil Property Investments LLC (applicant) Setback Waiver review for a single-family dwelling to replace a dwelling that has been demolished, in the setbacks at 21 Hill St. Extension. (VMR zoning district). #045-20: Stanley & Rene Morse (owners/applicants) Setback Waiver review for a shed in the rear setback at 9 High St. (VMR zoning district). #050-20: Joseph & Judith Duffy (owners/applicants) Conditional Use and minor Ridgelines/Hillsides/Steep Slopes (RHS) review for a two-lot subdivision of Lot D on Wood Farm Rd. (LDR/CNS zoning districts, RHS overlay district).
