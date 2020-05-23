Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing May 28, 2020 at 7:00 pm Meeting to be conducted remotely via GoToMeeting Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/806323445 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (224) 501-3412 Access Code: 806-323-445 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/806323445 Applications: Dena Dorman and Jenna Taylor seek reapproval of a subdivision previously approved for their property at 1048 West Hill Road. The proposed subdivision would create one new lot of approximately 5 acres. David Aseltine seeks Site Plan Review for a subdivision of the Aseltine Farm property at 819 Aseltine Road. The proposed subdivision would create one new lot of approximately 49 acres. Casey Gillespie seeks Site Plan Review for a subdivision of his property at 1388 Route 64. The proposed subdivision would create one new lot of approximately 5.4 acres As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
